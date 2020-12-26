“My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
The millennials would not know this formidable quote because we failed to teach such quotes. At his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy made that famous quote. President Kennedy was a Democrat who opposed abortion, lowered taxes, supported gun rights, was a member of the NRA, and believed in a strong military.
What happened to the Democratic party over the past 60 years to swing the pendulum from a conservative platform to a totally extreme leftist platform hell-bent on changing America to Socialism? I believe people are fleeing socialist and communist countries to come to America. I have not seen anyone flee America to go to China or any other socialist or communist country. I wish some of them would and let my country alone.
The blame belongs to we the people. We the people have allowed China to infiltrate this country through political influences and the technological industry. We have allowed the liberal billionaires to send our jobs overseas to increase their profits and personal net worth. We have allowed Chinese spies to infiltrate our political arena by getting in bed with representatives such as the head of the intelligence committee Eric Swalwell.
The mainstream media, Hollywood celebrities, late-night talk shows, and social media did nothing but spread hatred and false accusations about the president. Yet, Biden and his family’s dealings with China and Ukraine are ignored. Only Fox reported on Bidens’ activities and the quid pro quo committed when he threatened to withhold billions in aid if the Ukrainian president did not fire the person investigating Burisma and his son, Hunter.
Biden is a puppet being controlled by activists in the Democrat party. I think the party wants Kamala Harris.
How can an election be respectable when millions of votes were unsubstantiated? Whether you are Democrat or Republican we should never allow irregularities in our election process.
The hatred toward President Trump blinded so many when making the decision of who should be president going forward. When you have that much hate you will never make wise sound decisions because you do not have the ability to rationalize or refuse to rationalize.
People are doing more research before purchasing a new car than they do in order to make a wise intelligent decision for the president of the United States. Are we being complacent or ignorant? And now, the Democrats have shown the world how low this country will go for unprecedented power.
President Trump will go down as the greatest president this country has ever had whether some of you like it or not. He always put America and the American people first. So do not try to tell me he legitimately lost the race.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg