I found it very distasteful that Rep. Fred Keller said that those in Congress who voted for impeachment should read a Bible verse suggesting they didn’t know what they were doing. Those who voted for impeachment knew exactly why they voted for impeachment. They voted to protect our elections and the Constitution. Maybe it is Representative Keller who fails to fully understand his vote to protect a man who openly attacks the Constitution and our elections.
It came as no surprise that Rep. Keller used the Bible for his political purposes. He once waved his Bible at me in his office telling me that this is where he gets his values. But I never found the values he now supports in the Bible. He supports a president who is a known conman He supports a president who has inflicted emotional damage on children and treated our poor neighbors from the south as criminals. He seems to not know the deeper meaning of the parable about the Good Samaritan. He supports the president’s efforts to take food away from the poor. As our state representative, he consistently voted for the destruction of the creation and public health to promote corporate profits. Our president is a habitual liar.
For countless years our Congressman has lived in denial and ignorance of the threat that climate change presents. He now says that he did his “homework” on climate change by reading the information on climate change contained on two government websites, but these websites were scrubbed of the most significant information by climate-denying administrators and president who calls climate change a hoax. Maybe Mr. Keller should talk to the people who now deal with the rapidly increasing threat of fire, flood, wind, and draught around the world. When asked several times if he accepted the National Climate Assessment produced by the agencies of the Trump Administration, he would not answer the question. I question if he has ever read the report to gain a clear understanding of the threat that climate change represents and how time is getting short.
I have had two give-and-take experiences with Rep. Keller on the issue of gun violence. He flatly argued there is no such thing as gun violence. How do you have an intelligent discussion with someone who twists logic to such a degree just to protect his political ideology? It doesn’t take too many brain cells to know that gun violence is a violent act using a firearm. Violent acts can be committed with many other tools, but that doesn’t negate the fact that mass violent acts using guns are a serious problem in this country. Guns are the most efficient weapon to be used in an act of violence.
Everyone, even small children, knows that guns don’t shoot themselves. Now our country is awash with guns and has always had a propensity for violence. Mass murders are now almost seemingly a daily event. Hiding behind the Second Amendment Rep. Keller is failing to do his duty to protect our country’s citizens. We can do a great deal to protect citizens from gun violence without taking away second amendment rights. Remember, no right is unlimited. Speech can become slander. We certainly would not allow human sacrifice in any religious ceremony.
No political philosophy is without faults. It should only act as a general guiding principle and not an ideological prison of thought. Rep. Keller seems to be locked in an ideological straightjacket. We must protect the Constitution from a president who has acted to corrupt elections with foreign interference. Mr. Keller should look at the President speaking on the White House lawn telling us that he wanted the Ukraine to investigate a potential political rival and calling to both China and Russia for help. Does Rep. Keller have ears to hear and eyes to see?
Rep. Keller please tell us why our president accepts the propaganda of Vladimir Putin over our national intelligence agencies? It was Vladimir that first told Trump that Ukraine did the hacking and not Russia. Donald always sides with Vladimir.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.