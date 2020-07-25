People who oppose President Trump, and that includes a number of former influential Republicans, cannot understand how Trump supporters ignore his words and deeds that show what kind of person he is. One reason for the blind support of his followers is that they watch exclusively Fox nightly news which rarely reports anything negative about Trump and incessantly bombards its viewers with the idea that the “radical left” is destroying our country.
A book entitled “The Party Is Over” written by Mike Lofgren, a former Republican Congressman, describes the descent of his party. He wrote, “There is a percentage of the population so right wing authoritarian, so scared, so ill-informed, so self righteous, so locked in their beliefs that nothing can be said that will change their minds.” This prophetically describes many Trump supporters, since the book was published four years before Trump became president.
Trump is running on a platform that claims he is the law and order president who will keep us safe. It is not the law when Trump ignores subpoenas and has his subordinates refuse testifying before Congress. Even Nixon did not consider the law be used to free a friend from prison. It is not order when he sows discontent with his “us vs. them” rhetoric that accuses anyone who disagrees with him as the enemy, further dividing us.
Keeping us safe? His leadership concerning the pandemic makes us the least safe country in the world.
Our country needs healing from hate, healing from fear, healing from division, and a better response to the pandemic. That will not happen as long as Trump remains president.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg