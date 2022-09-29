Former President Donald Trump denies the fact that Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 election on his behalf. He believed Putin rather than our intelligence agencies about election interference.
Trump ignored the advice of the CIA and made Michael Flynn his first national security adviser. That’s right: National security adviser. Flynn was the only member of the Trump administration to be charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Flynn lied about his connections to Putin and Russia.
Paul Manafort who for a time was Trump’s campaign manager was indicted on multiple charges stemming from his relationship with authoritarian regimes. Trump issued presidential pardons to both of these guys.
But other than “friends,” Trump’s behavior undermines the democratic process. He casts doubt on our elections. He bad mouths the FBI and intelligence agencies. He encourages violence if he is indicted. Republicans in key battleground races refuse to say they will accept election results — that is, if they lose. Hate and division led but Trump must make Putin smile.
Republican leaders need a backbone to lead their party away from the danger of Trump. Patriotic Americans shutter to think that Trump may still have confidential documents that if revealed will do harm to our country. And this guy is friends with Putin.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg