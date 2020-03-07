As a pro-life Christian who loves Jesus, the Church and the Bible, I am grieved. Republican candidates always court the Christian vote, without which they could not possibly win elections. They have largely ceased tooting about “family values” since the gay agenda’s successes have rendered that strategy ineffective. But they continue to push hard on the abortion issue because that remains politically effective.
President Trump outdoes previous presidents in courting the Christian vote, to great effect. He speaks at events like March for Life rally and National Prayer Breakfast and appoints pro-life judges. With a steady stream of morsels, he’s got most Christians eating out of his hand. Some 80 percent of Evangelical and about half of Catholics voted for him.
This is history repeating itself. The Herodians cited in the Gospels were Jews who championed the rascal Herod Antipas to win favor for their people. For his part, Antipas obliged them, though he was a toady for Rome. Again, in the 300s, Constantine proclaimed himself a Christian and gave the Church welcome relief from persecution, and most Christians gladly went along with him. So the Church does today.
They see Trump as a prodigal son, a wannabe Christian, and pray for him, often with a grateful heart. And the president is fine with this, so long as he gets their votes. But he has a record of profuse flattery of persons — until they cross him — then he turns 180 and reviles them, and if possible, punishes them. If the Church were ever to abandon Trump en masse and he thought they weren’t retrievable, he’d damn them and oppose every Christian cause.
Trump doesn’t like the Christians for believing in him. He despises them for being so gullible as to believe in him. Remember him saying, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and not “lose any voters?” Translation: Trump is deeply aware of his fanatics’ blind loyalty and exploits it. And he is so sure of their immovability that he dared to boast this! Many Christians think they’ve scored points for God and country by voting for Trump. Actually, they’ve hurt both.
Many conscientious secular people — people who could be quite open to the claims of Jesus — look with deep disdain at the Christians’ well-known alliance with Trump and say to themselves, “if that is what Christian is, I don’t want it.” This is what grieves me. I am glad for a few voices of faith like Mitt Romney and Christianity Today. I add my voice to theirs. I cannot expect God to bless a people who pander to a man full of lies and injustice to gain certain benefits. I call on others to join my protest.
Richard Hughes lives in Hartleton.