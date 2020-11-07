If Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, his job of unifying the nation will even more difficult because of what happened Thursday night.
President Donald Trump, his political future on the ropes as his path to victory narrow, abandoned common decency and took a blow torch to the election process, a foundational aspect of our nation.
Hours after Biden again called for patience as counting ran into a third day, President Trump, from the podium in the press room of the White House, blasted the process, as he has been doing for weeks leading into the election.
“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” said Trump. “We want an honest election and an honest count.”
An honest count is what election officials are seeking as well. The president raged because huge early leads he held in crucial states — including Pennsylvania — on Tuesday night were gone or still dwindling. In an attack on foundational democracy, Trump blasted the legitimacy of the millions of mail-in votes still being counted, saying “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the president said, hours after he tweeted “STOP THE COUNT!”
This was President Trump’s plan from the beginning: Sow doubt in the “fraudulent” mail-in system and then contest every result that didn’t go his way in the courts.
Even prominent members of his own party called him out:
n Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge: “The President disrespected every single American who figured out a way to safely vote amid a pandemic that has taken 235,000 lives. Not to mention those who are dutifully counting that vote. Absolutely shameful. Yet so predictable.”
n Sen. Pat Toomey: “The president’s speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it.”
n Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, tweeted Thursday that the president’s claims of fraud are “getting insane. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation.”
n Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan: “There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy.”
Some Republicans, like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, remain supportive. He told Sean Hannity on Fox News, the president “stood with me, he’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate majority ... He helped Senate Republicans. We’re going to pick up House seats because of the campaign that President Trump won.”
No one questions counting all legal votes or the elimination of any invalid votes. The votes the president is complaining about are not illegal, they were legally filed according to state law.
In fact, those mail-in ballots that waited to be counted in county offices until election day in some states — including Pennsylvania — arrived early. Those voters were first in line.
Count them and let the peoples’ voices be heard. That’s how this country works.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.