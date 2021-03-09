A response to Clair Moyer’s letter, Feb. 24, titled “Impeachment farce.”
Moyer: Trump was acquitted, rightfully so. Chuck Schumer said if Trump is acquitted there are other avenues to pursue. Mitch McConnell, Senate minority leader, agreed with Schumer.
After Trump’s acquittal, McConnell said Trump’s action was a disgraceful dereliction of duty and remains subject to country’s criminal and civil laws.
Moyer: Kamala Harris supported rioters that burned down our cities. Encouraged them to continue to protest after election and contributed funds to bail out protesters.
Harris supported peaceful protests and funds for peaceful protesters that were arrested. Harris did not support rioters that burned down cities. What cities?
Moyer: Maxine Waters enticed and encouraged people to get into the faces of people who supported Trump. Poor choice of words Maxine.
You should have said engage folks who agree with Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories.
Moyer: You list eight Democratic Congress people that you suggest should be removed from office based upon some statements they have made.
Love to read their statements, what do they consist of? How do their statements compare to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s? Should she be removed from office for a picture of her holding an automatic weapon pointed at the head of Nancy Pelosi? Her solution to what she considers a problem is a bullet to the head. Taylor is a favorite conspiracy theorist of Trump.
Moyer: People feared Trump when in office and are petrified of him out of office.
Agreed. Republicans in Congress fear Trump. They are petrified of their master.
Moyer: People are tired of the deep state.
You would have to define your interpretation of deep state. I assume it is all Democrats?
Moyer: Money is the most of all evil.
Are you referring to billionaire Trump?
William Albertson Sr.,
Milton