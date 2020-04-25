For all those people in the media or writing letters, complaining that the left is unfairly criticizing Trump, let’s be clear about what is fair and what is unfair. I’m not blaming Trump for the virus, or even for taking so long to shut down the economy. That was a drastic step, and it would have been hard for any president to do that before most of the country realized how serious the problem was.
But I do have three specific complaints about how this has been handled by the president and right-wing media:
n Why did the president insist that this was just a flu and Fox News insist that this was “a hoax” when it turns out they knew all along it was serious? Even if they didn’t put the country on lockdown, they didn’t have to tell us not to protect ourselves.
n Why are we so far behind other countries in managing the crisis? We don’t have good testing available yet, and states are left fighting each other (and fighting the national government) to get equipment. If this is a national emergency, why isn’t there national coordination?
n I wouldn’t blame Trump as much if he and his supporters were actually working more on the problem instead of spending so much time blaming everyone else.
Why are they blaming China for covering up the crisis in December and January when the president and Fox News were still insisting it was a hoax and that Americans shouldn’t worry about it in February and March, well after China had admitted how bad it was? It’s hard to take the complaints against Democrats and the media “playing politics” in a time of “national crisis” seriously. A month ago, when the same people were warning that this was a crisis, Fox and the president said that was playing politics. And now, in the middle of a global pandemic, they’re undermining the World Health Organization. Talk about playing politics!
I realize finger-pointing is of limited use at this time. I will fully support anything the president does to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to encourage long-term self-sufficiency for any future crisis. And without political attacks, we should be able to study our response so we can do a better job if another health crisis arises.
But there’s no reason to blind ourselves to lies, mismanagement and political attacks against those who tried to prevent this disaster. During the Iran-Contra scandal, Ronald Reagan said he took full responsibility. Harry Truman used to say “The buck stops here.” Why does Donald Trump keep insisting he was never wrong and nothing was ever his fault?
