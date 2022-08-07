The Jan. 6 Committee has much to tell us.
Donald Trump knew his MAGA followers would believe anything he said. Weeks before the 2020 election, he said he would only lose if there were fraud.
When he did lose, that became his theme song. Numerous advisers, in the White House, in the Cabinet, in the campaign, told him there were no grounds for his claims of fraud. Yet he kept saying it and acted to support the allegation. He called on Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to make Trump the victor in that state. He made similar calls to officials in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The interregnum was dedicated to a frenetic search for some way to bend the system to make Trump the victor he claimed to be. A rogue’s gallery of hardcore supporters, including Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Sydney Powell, lobbied state legislators to falsely allege fraud and refuse to certify Biden’s electors. Scores of lawsuits were filed in state and federal courts, often before judges, Trump had nominated, yet not one succeeded. Trump and his crew actually could produce no evidence of fraud.
Attention turned to a scheme to subvert the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6 by having Vice President Pence, who would preside, send the votes of some states back to Republican legislatures, which would replace the Biden electors by Trump electors. Again, numerous advisers, inside and outside the White House, told Trump that the vice president had no authority to do that. But Trump and his rogue’s gallery persisted in trying to convince Pence to cooperate. He consistently refused.
The rogue’s gallery also set up a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, urging him to declare an emergency and order the Armed Forces to seize voting machines in the offending states. When White House staff succeeded in blocking that scheme, Trump turned to a plan to convene thousands of his supporters for a rally on Jan. 6, in Washington. Far Right militias, such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, took his invitation as a call to be there, ready to fight.
At the rally on the Ellipse, Trump continued to pressure Pence, and used inflammatory rhetoric such as “If you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country anymore.” Telling the crowd to march to the Capitol, he said he’d be there with them. There was apparently a confrontation with his Secret Service detail when they told him he couldn’t go because it would be unsafe. In the end, he watched the whole scene on TV. The militias needed no encouragement: they were locked and loaded. Trump knew they were armed.
When violence ensued at the Capitol, Trump refused for over two hours to call for the rioters to stand down. When he finally did it, late in the afternoon, the crowd began to disperse.
The police at the scene were overwhelmed. Reinforcements were slow to arrive, too few in number and inadequately equipped to confront an armed mob trying to occupy the building. Pleas for dispatch of the National Guard went unanswered until late in the day. Trump showed no inclination to order reinforcements. Apparently, he hoped the militias would capture Pence and the congressional leadership and abort the counting of electoral votes.
Trump had been trying throughout his term to get personal control over the Armed Forces, Homeland Security, and the Justice Department, but his appointees largely resisted those efforts. Since he couldn’t call them in to support the militias, he didn’t call them at all.
This last point highlights an issue that could emerge in a second Trump term. He would surely try to place core supporters as heads of these agencies. There is already evidence of a substantial presence, in both military and police forces, of officers and enlisted personnel who support Trump. This would give Trump the possibility of what Latin Americans call an autogolpe, a coup carried out by the incumbent to disable the opposition.
That’s what the militias and the rogue’s gallery wanted him to do.
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.