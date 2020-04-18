The U.S. has had a presence in China for many years. We have an embassy in Beijing and four consulates throughout China. The State Department website says the U.S. started plans to build a new consulate in Wuhan, China. Scheduled to open in 2020.
The process to do such a project requires extensive engineering planning and evaluation of the local city of Wuhan. There are also extensive security requirements and evaluations.
It is inconceivable that the department of state, the CIA or NSC did not know of the COVID-19 situation in Wuhan. Blaming the World Health Organization is a red herring.
The Trump administration knew and ignored.
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton