This letter is in reference to John Huckaby’s June 2 letter to the editor. John, let’s get the facts right instead of telling half-truths.
While President Trump was shutting down flights from China what were the Democrats doing? They were trying to impeach him. Oh, and we can’t forget the stellar job Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio did in New York City when they were inviting people to come to New York and dine at a restaurant and take in a show.
At the same time, what was Nancy Pelosi doing? Calling Trump a racist while she is touring Chinatown.
Don’t forget how apoplectic the Democrats were when Trump stopped all flights from entering the United States. Who was right, John, the president or the Democrats?
John, what about the stupidity Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine when they mandated nursing homes take patients with the COVID-19 virus? Dr. Levine got her 95-year-old mother out of a nursing home knowing full well what was going to happen. This mandate caused two-thirds of all deaths in Pennsylvania.
A total of 42 percent of all U.S. cases occurred in nursing homes. Seems to me the Democrats are far more responsible for these deaths than President Trump.
You’re blaming Trump for the 40 million people who are unemployed, are you kidding me!
Look at what Wolf is doing with Union County; we are still in stage yellow. Democratic governors across the country are dragging their feet doing the same thing. At least President Trump leads from in front not from a basement bunker.
Randy Straub,
New Columbia