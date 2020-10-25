It has been said over and over again that this is the most important election in history. They all seemed important fairly to me but this one carries the most drastic consequences indeed. I cannot say that I have been a lifelong Republican, registering Democrat years back to help out a good man win a primary nomination. With the exception of a few months back then, I have been a conservative member of the GOP since the 1970s.
Two men, for whom I have great respect have made this same statement: “I never left the Democrat party. The Democrat party left me!” I would have to say that Democrats for the most part are good, decent, fine citizens from all walks of life that do their best in life and love their country. While serving in the US Navy, I found it truthful to say that men and women of both major parties have served their country and so many have given the supreme sacrifice for our freedom and liberty. Why? Because they loved America, that’s why.
I ask the Democrats who are reading this a simple question. ‘‘What has happened to your Democrat party?. Someone left the back door open in came such a group of pathetic America haters I know the great majority of you do not believe in the radicals and their credo. You have to admit that Joe Biden is being used by these liberal shot-callers. A president Biden would be ‘‘only one lost heartbeat’’ to turning over the White House to Kamala Harris a super liberal, radical America hater.
I give the sane, thinking Democrats who love this country as I do an invitation. Leave them and join us. You need not even have to like Donald Trump. That will be your choice. He may not be the greatest Christian in the world, but he is easily the most ‘‘pro-Christian president” we’ve had in quite some time. Besides, I didn’t hire him to be my minister. I hired him to get this land back into shape. I still believe that the Lord still smiles down on this great land, a land built up on Judeo-Christian values. Simple as that. This man loves America and has a great quality that all good leaders need. Donald Trump has courage. In another time he may not be so good of a president. But right now he is the perfect one to fight. Fight for us. Yes, the Lord does work in mysterious ways, doesn’t he? I say again Donald Trump loves America.
Simply because you are a Democrat you need not vote that way. And that goes for all you independent voters as well. Either you love America or you don’t. It’s come down to that. I guess that’s why this election is so important. And almost forgot. The two men who were abandoned by the Democrats? One was Ronald Reagan, and the other is my father. He also loves America. And a Naval Veteran as well. And a conservative nonagenerian who loves his country and plans to vote, in person. And Mom too, by the way. She is a God-fearing, Christian woman who loves this land as well.
Our American way of life is at stake. I’m certain the Democrats have left the best of you, too. If you love America, come on aboard. God has blessed us all giving us this wonderful place to call home. It’s up to all of us to protect it. And we’ll see you on Nov. 3rd.
David A. Morgan lives in Fishers Ferry and is a U.S. Naval veteran.