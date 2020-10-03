Offering a brief summary of President Trump’s work — only three major areas since space prevents covering more.
Regarding the military, the president has: Signed the landmark VA Mission Act, finally allowing the Veterans Administration (VA) to effectively manage hundreds of incompetent staff and also expand VA Telehealth services, walk-in clinics, and urgent and mental health care; Signed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act, ensuring that vets can receive care outside the VA system if medically necessary and at government expense; and secured $86.5 billion for fiscal year 2019, the highest level of funding in the agency’s history. Significantly streamlined the process to eliminate 100% of the student loan debt for totally/permanently disabled vets.
Importantly, he lifted restrictions that prevented commanders in the field from using their own judgment. Caused Kim Jong Un to return U.S. soldiers’ remains from the Korean War. No “losers and suckers” here.
Regarding the president’s supposed racism: As founder and head of the Rainbow Push Coalition, Jesse Jackson praised private citizen Trump for his work on the “challenges and opportunities to embrace the underserved communities.” Ja’Ron Smith advises President Trump on domestic policy and affirms that Trump takes action on issues important to Blacks. When additional people of color, like Jack Brewer, Hershel Walker, and others who work closely with Trump or who have personally known him for many years state unequivocally that he is not a racist, I tend to believe them over media hype.
He signed the First Step Act, which immediately benefitted 1,000 prisoners, 90% of whom were Black men; the FUTURE Act, that permanently funds Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and he appropriated more funds to HBCU’s than any other president. He designated more than 8,700 Opportunity Zones to promote new jobs in low-income communities.
His finger is on the pulse because he favors school choice, also favored by a majority of Black and Hispanic voters. He supports law enforcement, along with reforms, and more than 80% of Black citizens want a continued police presence in their communities if not an enhanced presence. He commuted Alice Johnson’s prison sentence 10 months before signing the First Step Act, and pardoned posthumously Jack Arthur Johnson, the first Black world heavyweight boxing champion. Clarence Henderson, one of the original Woolworth lunch counter-protesters and who has faced down the KKK, says Trump did more for Blacks in four years than Biden did in 43 years, and that President Trump’s policies “show his heart.” Again, I tend to believe folks who know and work with him versus media hype.
As to foreign policy, I’ve read in this opinion page that the president has made us a laughingstock around the world. He withdrew our troops from Syria; eliminated Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, founder leader of ISIS; eliminated Qasern Soleimani, the No. 1 terrorist; and eliminated Qassim al-Rimi, a founder of Al Qaeda. He drove ISIS out of Iraq and Syria, and defeated them in Raqqah, their last stronghold. He negotiated the release of at least 20 U.S. captives abroad.
After withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he negotiated and signed the US/Mexico/Canada trade agreement to benefit the U.S. He moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem as had been promised but failed by past presidents; negotiated with Mexico to help control the flow of migrants to the U.S. border; imposed sanctions on various entities within Venezuela, North Korea, Russia, Turkey, Nicaragua, Iran, and Cuba; caused other NATO allies to increase their contributions. He brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Jordan in Syria.
He brokered the historic Abraham Accord peace agreement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, which rightly deserved the Nobel Peace Prize nominations. Perhaps the world was instead laughing at the impeachment circus while all of these achievements and more were taking place. The latest media-hyped fear is that Trump will not accept the election results. Since the Democrats spent several years and millions of tax dollars trying to nullify the 2016 results, and with Hillary Clinton advising Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstances, that question is instead theirs to answer.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.