The latest of President Trump’s episodes was his phone conservation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.
Congress approved funds for the Ukraine military to combat Russian aggression. Trump withheld funds in exchange for a favor, asking for dirt on Biden and his son’s affairs in Ukraine.
The call from Trump prompted a “whistleblower” to respond to Trump’s phone call, which was eventually available to Congress, resulting in impeachment proceedings. Trump called the whistleblower and others treasonous spies, and should be dealt with the old fashion way, meaning death by execution.
The president suggests there will be a civil war if he is impeached. More than 600,000 Americans died in the U.S. Civil War. Rational thought requires the ability to reason and a sound mind. Trump does not qualify. This is the President of the United States, with no sense of dignity and is mentally and morally bankrupt. Sad.
William Albertson,
Milton