Ms. Rebuck (Sept. 6 Op-Ed, “Trump Stands for Us”), while I have no reason to question your Christian beliefs, love of God and country, I do wonder why you also profess to “love” Trump. Specifically, how has Trump “stood up for us?”
For that matter, while it’s not clear what wrongs Trump, or anyone, could do with his little finger (perhaps you could explain), I still must ask, what accomplishments has Trump done to deserve your love?
Since you did not list anything, I searched the internet to identify what accomplishments you might have been referring to. What I found instead were several promises Trump said he would accomplish, but he didn’t. For example, he said he’d:
Replace the Affordable Care Act with a better program. But he didn’t.
Repair our aging infrastructure, i.e., roads/bridges. But he didn’t.
Build a wall across our Southern Border, and, even get Mexico to pay for it. But he didn’t.
Remove the U.S. from Afghanistan. But he didn’t.
Guarantee COVID would magically disappear. But it didn’t.
Regarding COVID, Trump did announce his administration’s WARP program to expedite the delivery of vaccines, but this was only after Alex Azar, Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary, convinced him his poll numbers were decreasing, thereby threatening his reelection.
Another “accomplishment” of Trump’s was to impose tariffs on Chinese imports as part of his “get tough” bravado against China. But all this did was raise the price of American-made products given that most American companies use imported parts from, you guessed it, China. The result: an increase in our country’s inflation.
Furthermore, when China retaliated to Trump’s tariffs by ceasing to purchase American agricultural products, the U.S. farmers who supplied these products experienced financial distress so severe that Trump had to authorize The Market Facilitation Program (MFP), a new $15B welfare subsidy to bail them out.
Given this “accomplishment,” who really bore the cost of Trump’s Chinese tariffs? Answer: Hard-working American taxpayers, like you.
Setting aside Trump’s lack of accomplishments, I also wonder how you, as a Christian, can love someone who, as the July 29, 2022, Stockton Record Editorial stated, “models the exact opposite of every virtue taught in Sunday school.” Examples include:
Extramarital affairs during all three marriages.
Discussing his daughter’s breasts, backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her (“Blowback,” by Miles Taylor)
Boasting how he can grab any female by her genitals (Access Hollywood tape)
Publicly insulting with extreme vitriol anyone who disagrees with him.
Never once attending church during his presidency.
While it’s true we are all sinners and should not judge, it’s also true that forgiveness requires the sinner to acknowledge, and accept the consequences of his sin.
In Trump’s case, have you ever heard him repent of his sins, or at the very least say he’s sorry for anything?
You say, “there are more of us than you can imagine.” If, by “us,” you mean there are voters who still support Trump given his moral failings and lack of accomplishments, then I agree with you. After all, to quote Mark Twain, “It’s easier to fool someone than to get someone to admit she’s been fooled.”
On the other hand, if, by “us,” you mean Patriots who believe “no one is above the law,” I still agree with you but I also recognize these Patriots understand the danger Trump represents to our freedoms, such as freedom from death threats for disagreeing with Trump, as GOP politicians are well aware of, and freedom from voter suppression via the manipulation of our electoral system, the basis for two of Trump’s criminal indictments.
The U.S. Constitution does not contain moral requirements for electing officials because it was assumed “We the People” would never elect anyone who did not exhibit “virtue,” defined as “the highest in ethical behavior.”
This begs the question: Why would someone who professes to be a Christian believe Trump stands for anyone other than himself?
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.