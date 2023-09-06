This letter is addressed to Jack Miller and his recent letter (Aug. 16). How dare you tell me that if I support President Donald Trump that I have no right to sing the national anthem or pledge the United States Flag allegiance!
I was born in this country, pay my taxes, and have “some freedoms” of choice, which your wonderful president is slowly taking from me, and ones like myself.
I hate to disillusion you, but there are more of us than you can imagine. We are hard-working Americans and former military people, who fought for our — yours and mine — freedoms!
Those against President Trump have done more than President Trump has ever done to destroy this country and destroy more of our freedoms and good way of life than this man has done wrong in his little finger.
He has stood up for us throughout all that has been thrown out to him.
Hillary Clinton has committed far more things, including the Russian hoax, and destroying government e-mails and phones, Obama has sold out our country for his wealth — look at his mansions — your current president has wealth beyond belief, letting our service people die while leaving another country, and then checking his watch as the caskets came off the plane, the government documents he had “illegally,” I might add, and all of his executive orders closing down all of our mineral rights to use and then help China do the very things he is closing down here for the “environment.”
I am an American. I am a Christian. I love God and Country and president Donald Trump. God help those who try to destroy this. God will be our final judge — and I thank God for this!
Marcia E. Rebuck,
Dornsife