It is customary for presidents to shake hands with the Speaker of the House before the State of the Union Address.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered her hand, President Trump refused, turning his back to her.
The president showed his disdain for women, he is void of morals and is a narcissist. It is evident Nancy Pelosi is on Trump’s enemies list. Trump’s list: The press, Congress, CIA, FBI, NATO members, judges, federal reserve, distinguished ambassadors, military generals, veterans and Supreme Court.
The prerequisite for working in the Trump administration is complete loyalty to the master, to praise Trump and feed his inflated ego. Do not confuse the president with truth and facts. Do not offer a constructive, objective dialogue that contrasts with the master opinion. Follow the ruler, you may keep your position. Same rules apply to Congress.
Fear Trump, sell your souls for your re-election.
William Albertson,
Milton