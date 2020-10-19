“Will you shut up, man?” Joe Biden said that to President Trump in their debate. Kamala Harris never could have gotten away with such a remark in the VP debate. Due to longstanding expectations, highly competent women generally are rated as less likable, especially when seeking power. Women of color face even greater challenges demonstrating simultaneously that they are competent and likable enough to get our vote. Harris walked that fine line when being interrupted, saying strongly but politely, “Mr. Vice President, I am speaking.”
Nevertheless, after the debate, Trump called Harris both “totally unlikeable” and “a monster.” Trump constantly demeans powerful women who do not kowtow to him. Ask Gretchen Whitmer, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Carly Fiorina, and many others. His most derogatory comments are directed at women of color, describing Rep. Maxine Waters as a “low-IQ individual” and saying that Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley should “go back” to where they came from. When former White House staffer Omarosa spoke out against him, he called her “vicious, but not smart” and “lowlife.”
These derogatory statements evoke racial stereotypes, threatening those who are susceptible. Trump has marked Harris as an outsider due to her immigrant parents and has made her more threatening by emphasizing her previous presidential aspirations. He has, of course, called her a “nasty woman,” a dismissive term he has used frequently for other strong women.
Why do Trump supporters condone his treatment of women, particularly non-white women? Why aren’t they saying, “Shut up, man”?
Eugenia Gerdes,
Lewisburg