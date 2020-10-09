The New Berlin Biden sign burglar has struck again. He/she/they don’t seem to understand or respect the Seventh Commandment nor the First Amendment. That’s really what happens when you stick that political sign in the ground — you are exercising your free speech.
We had attached two small American flags to our sign hoping they might deter the thieves but to no avail. It did last a month longer than I expected but is now gone. Maybe “Biden For President” is too threatening of a message. Maybe the Biden campaign should design a flag with Joe standing on a tank with AR15s strapped to his chest. No, the Trump campaign has those. Maybe Biden could use a sign with big red, white and blue flags and with a positive, All-American message rather than the one recently spotted “Trump for President — F--- your Feelings.”
Question for the sign burglar, What are you afraid of? Could it be a free and fair presidential election? After all, look at all those big and numerous Trump signs. They are everywhere and getting even bigger. Our president has assured us that there is no way he can lose such an election. So just relax. Let us put up one little inoffensive Biden sign.
Does everyone have to be on the 2020 Trump train? We have been on that train for four long years and I for one am worried about the destination of that train.
I don’t appreciate that some of those riding in first-class complain about the price of tickets but don’t pay their fair fare. And the seating arrangements are all wrong. It doesn’t make sense that you have to sit on the right or left, and you can’t talk across the aisles. It makes for a very uncomfortable ride. Plus I can see a big dirty cloud of exhaust.
Couldn’t we come up with a new and cleaner source of energy for the train? Unfortunately, all of us have been on that train far too long and have lost far too many passengers. We could use a new track, a new train, and a new engineer. This train ain’t bound for glory.
I saw a sign I am thinking of putting out to replace the one that was stolen. It will read simply “Bye Don.”
James Lengle,
New Berlin