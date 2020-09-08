Spams, scams, and robocalls — people have been complaining for years about these. The Federal Communication Commission says they are illegal. But President Trump is using all of them.
The president said better health insurance — scam. Not talked about for years. Lower drug costs— scam. Buying drugs, masks, respirators and election props from China.
Mexico to pay for wall — scam. Parts of new wall already fell over. Was to keep 3,000 illegals out.
Better tax system — scam. The rich got richer, the middle class got capped on itemizing so home remodeling has slowed, and Social Security is now taxed up to 100%!
COVID came from China — scam. It came from Europe in January and February when thousands and thousands came with no testing or regulation because Trump said it was just a flu. And then said he takes no responsibility for any of it! Adding the states are on their own to acquire testing, masks and respirators.
He let scientists give constant updates on what to do about COVID. Then would tweet that night that they don’t know what they’re talking about.
As we all have seen, there needs to be changes! Trump is not a leader! He wants to be a ruler!
William Herrold,
Northumberland