Former President Trump was absolutely correct when he said he could kill someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City and not lose voter support. Forty-three U.S. senators have confirmed that truth, albeit down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.
Five people died and 138 officers were injured. It’s not unlikely that Trump envisioned harm to the vice president and speaker of the house, the next two in succession to the presidency. The old adage that the United States senate is the greatest deliberative body in the world is assuredly a fiction. It is just a polarized political assemblage unaware and uncaring about the existence and future of the American public.
Why would so many Republican Senators be blasé? They’re running scared. Let’s remember that the first thing most politicians aspire to once they gain office is to remain in or aspire to higher office. It used to be that politicians led; now they apparently follow a rabid base. It is incredibly perplexing that professed Christians will think and act in conflict with civilized society and check any semblance of conscience at the door.
And is Christian leadership now an oxymoron? I can only recall one example of organized religion speaking directly to such blasphemy; the editor of Christianity Today. Where are the pastors, priests, rabbis, and other clergy? Are they, like politicians, afraid of insulting their constituencies who support church infrastructure and denominational overhead? Were Jesus here today, he’d be doing and saying a lot more than overturning tables and excoriating the money changers, Pharisees, and Sadducees.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg