I first heard about Donald Trump back in 1994.
I was on a project team that had hired several New York City-based construction firms to build our facilities.
During one project review meeting, the managers at these firms commented several times how much they appreciated doing business with us because we paid their invoices both on time and in full.
I finally asked why they were setting the bar so low with their appreciation for our fiscal responsibility as it seemed to me this is what any reputable company did.
My question resulted in a 30-minute conversation about doing business with Mr. Trump. The gist was Mr. Trump was not an ethical businessman and had no qualms about stiffing anyone he contracted with to build his hotels and casinos.
One tactic the managers said Mr. Trump used to stiff construction firms was to wait until the firm’s contracted work was complete, then delay payment of their final invoices for as long as possible before telling them he did not have the money to pay them. Mr. Trump then gave them two options: 1) Accept a lower payment at some future date, OR, 2) prepare to endure years of litigation, a tactic he uses to this day, as evidenced by his use of litigation to prevent publicizing his income tax records and discussions about his involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The managers explained that it was unethical business practices like this that forced Mr. Trump to build outside NYC, as word had gotten around the city that he did not pay his bills on time or in full. Apparently, this reputation for dishonesty is still true. As Mr. Trump’s sister, MaryAnne Trump Barry, said a few years ago, “My brother has no moral compass.”
Looking back at that 1994 meeting, I imagine the managers at these construction firms are not surprised to read that not only is Mr. Trump still a swindler, as evidenced by the scandal over his failed university, he is also a failed businessman, as evidenced by six casino bankruptcies — casinos some of which these construction firms helped build — financial losses to his golf courses due to sponsors pulling out, and Trump hotels removing Trump’s name from their buildings in an effort to distance themselves from him to avoid bankruptcy.
Finally, in what can only be described as prophetic, one manager after our 1994 meeting told me that Mr. Trump’s sole motivation for everything he does is to convince his father that he is not a loser.
This insecurity, instilled in Mr. Trump since childhood and reinforced by his failed marriages, failed businesses and failed university, explains why he simply does not have the emotional maturity to accept the reality that he lost the last presidential election. As William Barr, Trump’s Attorney General, said in a recent NBC News interview when asked if Mr. Trump believes he lost, “Trump doesn’t care either way. He just doesn’t want to be called a loser.”
This childhood insecurity is also why Mr. Trump will not run for president in 2024. As his niece, Mary Trump, said, “My uncle cannot risk another publicly humiliating loss, as it would bring back too many hurtful memories of his father’s haunting words, ‘I told you that you were a loser.’”
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.