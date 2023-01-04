As we begin 2023, I write once again about the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump. As the world around him crumbles in the face of so much of his behavior challenging morality and legality, I offer some observations for those who supported him in the past.
I still have great difficulty in understanding why so many folks were cajoled into to at least a brief ride on the Trump train. He was and continues to be a liar and a miscreant, and he has not changed those aspects of the way he approaches the world. It is not surprising that his penchant for pushing limits would catch up to him. What is surprising and disappointing is that it has taken so long, and much of “the base,” while dissolving, still supports him. The writing has been on the wall a long time; it has taken too long for some to read it.
Of all his misbehaviors, the one that has recently come to light and about which far too little has been made, is the report of Cassidy Hutchinson to the House Select Committee investigating the events leading to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. She reported that an attorney (before she fired him) hired for her and paid out of crowd-sourced funds coming from Trump supporters, initially and blatantly advised her to lie about what she had observed that day, telling her to falsely report that she didn’t “remember” some telling, unforgettable details. She eventually got another lawyer and testified truthfully, including about the defeated president’s temper tantrums, one resulting in ketchup on the wall, and another of his reported attempt to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle in which he was a passenger when the driver wouldn’t deviate from his duty to keep the president safely away from the tumult at the Capitol. She also witnessed conversations of close associates revealing that Trump knew that he had lost the 2020 presidential election, and that his claims of election fraud and far-flung conspiracies were (as then and later characterized) “bat guano crazy.”
The wanted silence was tempted by offers of future employment and vaguely threatening suggestions that Trump’s inner circle, Meadows in particular, knew that she was a “team player” and “would do the right thing.” To their consternation, she resisted and offered what appears to be truthful and otherwise-corroborated testimony, to the chagrin of the former president, his handlers, and the unethical attorney who instead of meeting his professional responsibility to his client, chose to be faithful to those footing the bill (yet another instance of recasting the acronym, “MAGA” into “making attorneys get attorneys!”)
If Ms. Hutchinson is believed about being encouraged by team-Trump to falsely report that she couldn’t remember those details casting Trump in a less than flattering light, that effort appears to be entirely in line with similar past behavior likening him to a crime boss, for whom loyalty is paramount and inconvenient truth a frequent victim.
And therein lies one of the biggest and most harmful facts of the Trump presidency: He lacks a moral compass and tries to get away with as much as he can, the short term ends justifying questionable means. He has normalized dishonesty and self-service, lowering the bar for those who, like him, see public service not as a principled calling, but rather as a convenient way to advance short term self-interest.
He should have been impeached the first time, but he wasn’t. He should have been impeached the second time but he wasn’t. He hasn’t disputed that he left the White House with documents he shouldn’t have, and then lied about it. He stands as a defendant accused of civil rape and defamation. He dines with white supremacists and calls for a termination of the Constitution until he is reinstated as the rightful president, even though he twice failed to win the popular vote, the second time losing by more than 7 million. He was not then, nor is he now, fit to hold any public office.
Perhaps the chickens will at last come home to roost. Perhaps the faithful will begin to question their allegiance.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.