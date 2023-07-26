At a campaign rally in Iowa on July 7, Trump is asked by a supporter what he would do to save farmland from CO2 pipelines.
Trump’s exact reply:
“Well you know we’re working on that, and you know we had a plan to totally, it’s such a ridiculous situation, isn’t it? But we had a plan and we would have instituted that plan, and it was all ready, but, uh, we will get it...if we win, that’s gonna be taken care of. That will be one of the easy things we do.”
Now, I’m going to go out on a limb here using my common sense and declare the following:
1. Trump had not the faintest inkling to what she was referring.
2. Trump had no plan to address this issue about which he knew nothing.
3. Trump deliberately and shamelessly lied to that woman, to every rally-goer, as well as anyone viewing it on video.
Prove me wrong. This is the type of lie which, as members of the Trump 2024 campaign Pennsylvania leadership team, Mr. Meuser and Mr. Keller will have to defend, explain and live with. This is sad. What is even more sad is that many of these people will shed their common sense and actually believe the lying.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg