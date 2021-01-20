Imagine an employee who stops performing his job duties and instead spends his time plotting revenge against his employer, all while still getting paid. No doubt, the employer would immediately fire this employee and have security escort him off-premises before he can commit sabotage.
This is the situation being reported in the news media regarding our outgoing president’s behavior since Nov. 3.
As noted in my previous letter (Dec. 26) several newsfeeds, such as Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 Washington Post, quoted White House aides stating our outgoing president has cleared his calendar of all job duties and instead sits in his office depressed about how badly he lost the election.
It gets worse.
Newsfeeds are also reporting that our outgoing president is plotting to inflict as much damage as possible to our country before he leaves his job.
For example, so far he has delayed the Stimulus Bill, causing a lapse in unemployment benefits, vetoed the Defense Bill, delaying our soldiers pay, ordered Pentagon officials not to brief our incoming president, compromising our natural security, and declined to provide the customer service governors need to distribute the vaccine, a vaccine that was developed in record time due, not to anything the government did, but to a new technology involving the use of mRNA.
In short, instead of watching an employee with the work ethic that made America great, we’re watching a disgruntled, fired employee with knowledge of our country’s top military secrets hellbent on exacting revenge against his employer.
This vindictive behavior is simply not appropriate. In fact, all Americans, regardless of which political party they align with, should be appalled that a government employee would try to harm the very people he is being paid to serve. To use a word that has become popular when discussing our outgoing president’s behavior: Wow!
At this point, we can only hope that our incoming president will work for “We the People” for the entire time he’s on the payroll. And yes, we should also pray that Mr. Trump receives the counseling he needs to deal with the concept of losing.
Paul Engstrom,
Danville