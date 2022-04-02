The use of animals in scientific experiments and studies has been traced back as far as the 17th century. Most of the products we use and medicine we take today have been tested and experimented on animals, such as cosmetics, household products, and medicine. The shocking details and tragedies of the experiments include forced chemical exposure, injections, genetic manipulation, food and water deprivation, surgical procedures, inflictions of pain, and many more.
From these, we can see that animal testing is not washing a rabbit with a certain company’s shampoo or applying different types of makeup on them. Most of the animals are killed after an experiment, and the ones that survive are used again for different tests. Animals such as rodents, rabbits, and even dogs are tested in labs leaving them with not only physical pain but psychological stress as well. Animal testing does not even give accurate evidence relating to human reactions and provides little understanding of how the chemicals behave in the human body. More than 115 million animals are experimented on in labs a year, so how can we resolve this?
There are a variety of alternatives to animal testing that can provide more accurate and valuable reactions to a product or medicine. One alternative is called the tissue-on-a-chip. Silicon chips are lined with cells that represent the structure and functions of human organs. They are used for things like disease modeling, personalized medicine, and drug testing. By using something like this, scientists will be able to attain accurate and safe evidence and reactions. When it comes to animal testing in cosmetics, there are plenty of solutions. First, there are already ingredients that have been shown to be safe for humans for decades, so there is no need to use them on animals. Also, as technology advances, there are lots of alternatives to testing products on animals that are faster, cheaper, and more reliable, like computer modeling.
Even though there are many solutions to this problem, some say that animal testing is the “default method” of research and that people do not have all the knowledge on alternate types of research and experiments. Eventually, though, scientists and researchers will have to obtain knowledge on the different resources they could use to end this horrible subject. Ultimately, we can do our part by limiting the number of products we buy that were tested on animals to help stop the support of animal cruelty.
Brittany Shuck
Mifflinburg Area High School