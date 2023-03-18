Law enforcement are investigating a bank robbery. In building their case, they have managed to discover multiple video pieces of evidence on their prime suspects. The first is from a street-cam showing the suspects’ vehicle being driven down the street toward the bank location. The next, a security camera at a shop across the street from the bank, shows one suspect walking down the sidewalk toward the bank. A third at the bank entrance shows him entering the bank. There is a fourth camera inside the bank detailing every action of a violent armed robbery.
If this crime was presented on the Tucker Carlson show, he would play the first video and claim the suspects were merely “cruising.” The second he would present as the robber “window shopping.” On the third, he would maintain that the suspect was merely entering to do some “banking business.” He would not show the video from inside the bank, and then conclude that nothing bad happened.
This is how Carlson has presented his alternative explanation of a “peaceful” Capitol incursion to his viewers and, despite knowing that he is a serial liar, they will eat it up. They will settle themselves into their recliner chair and say, “OK, Tucker, tell me what I want to hear.”
The truth be damned!
James Swartz,
Lewisburg