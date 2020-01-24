Does truth matter anymore? In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election I received e-mails from several conservative friends criticizing what they perceived as the enemy. When those e-mails were shown to be false the response from the many who had received them made little difference. They seemed to be willing to accept lies as long as they re-inforced what they believed.
President Trump’s supporters are willing to accept the many lies he habitually tells. Some of those lies are trivial like the size of his inauguration crowd. Some of his lies have consequences like where a hurricane is going. Some of his lies, however, have an impact harmful to our country.
When the president equated both sides in Charlottesville, he encouraged white supremacists. When he believed Putin instead of our own intelligence agencies, he weakened our security. When he calls distinguished news organizations like the New York Times and the Washington Post fake news, he strikes a blow at our freedoms.
In the impeachment trial now in the Senate, one side wants to see documents and hear witnesses to get the whole truth; the other side doesn’t. Someone once said that truth will ultimately prevail where there are pains taken to bring it to light. It might be added when the truth does not prevail, and pains are taken to hide it or ignore it, we are all in trouble.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg