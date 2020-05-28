“I believe that the Holocaust must unite, not divide. I believe the Holocaust, therefore, should be faced, to the extent we can face it, with humility and with a sense of extraordinary privilege that we can bear witness.” – Elie Wiesel
Every governor disliked by petulant and peevish protestors is automatically labeled the next Adolf Hitler – Michigan’s Whitmer, California’s Newsom, Illinois’ Pritzker, Pennsylvania’s Wolf. Every pandemic precaution raises howls of “oppression.” People believing themselves to be clever carry signs reading “Arbeit Macht Frei,” words that greeted prisoners at Auschwitz and other concentration camps.
The attempt to Nazify elected officials and the proactive measures they are taking for the public’s health and safety is being made by people who know absolutely nothing about actual oppression. They have never experienced anything remotely like oppression. They may believe themselves to be oppressed, but they are nothing more than inconvenienced, frustrated, and disappointed.
The linking of Hitler and the Nazis to our current COVID-19 crisis is a breathtaking insult to the memory of Holocaust victims, the millions who were shot, gassed, starved, and incinerated at the hands of a genocidal, oppressive regime. Such linkages are nothing less than blasphemy.
It is a terrible irony that COVID-19 is killing many remaining Holocaust survivors, those who know the true meaning of oppression. Their voices that need to be heard now more than ever. It is their truth that needs to be told, not the false tale of tyranny being peddled in the streets.
John Deppen,
Northumberland