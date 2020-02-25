Everyone owns the truth the Founding Fathers would agree. Though it’s the basis of both our democracy and prevailing religion, remember that the United States was founded as a secular state (the Constitution’s first amendment) precisely because the founders wished to disallow privatization of truth as in a single religion, and allow us freedom to think each of us for our own.
When we do that conscientiously, we may arrive at universal truth, the closest the best thinking in the Age of Enlightenment could come to protecting us from the tyranny of a sole authority. For that, they chose the messy business of democracy. We are barred by Constitutional law from breaking that pact with history.
We are at a crossroads. On one hand, Attorney General Barr overreaches in the political sphere for personal religious reasons (clear from his October speech at the University of Notre Dame), on the other, the nation rings with the voice of diversity, ‘E Pluribus Unum’.
Tribalists, clans, extended families of all stripes are welcome to sit at the conventions of people, but propriety, honor, and law forbid them to dominate them.
Truth is, we all can get along because fundamentally we have the freedom to do so as perhaps no other generation but the one in Athens in the 5th Century BCE. The burden is now upon us to avoid their tragic fall, and the ancient Latin proverb, ‘the corruption of the best is the worst,’ ‘coruptio optimi pessimi,’ from becoming our epitaph.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry