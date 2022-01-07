I have seen former President Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. My review of the evidence convinces me otherwise and I concur with comments made by Jack Miller’s My Turn column on Jan. 6.
I just read the book “Field Marshal: The life and death of Erwin Rommel.” In it the author used the term “the Big Lie” to describe the belief that Germany’s leaders from the time of Bismarck were naturally imbued with genuine leadership qualities. So in their time of crisis when Adolf Hitler appeared on the stage of German national politics he convinced them, by his gifted speaking abilities and playing on their desire to be convinced, that he was the man they wanted.
Rommel too admired Hitler and was blinded to his true nature until his epiphany after his defeat at El Alamein when he was ordered to stand and fight to the last man rather then fall back and save his troops. He ignored the order.
On July 5, 1943, Rommel wrote a report the situation on the Normandy Front was in grave crisis and it was in the best interest of Germany that they surrender to a war they were going to lose.
He fell from grace from Hitler who would sacrifice his country rather than admit defeat. Rommel chose to speak truth to power and in the end was forced to die by his won hand.
Harry Hefty,
Watsontown