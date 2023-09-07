As we are into the start of a new school year, I would like to make parents aware of an organization with a very deceiving name. It is called “Moms for Liberty,” an extremist organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities, and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement. This definition is from the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Moms for Liberty was started in 2021 by three mothers in Florida over mask mandating in schools. I’m sure if they would have won, there would have been more kids and adults coming down with COVID and more deaths.
Moms for Liberty are also behind book banning. Maybe they don’t want their child to read certain books, but many other parents want their children to read a variety of books to have a culturally diverse education. They are also against CRT (critical race theory), which isn’t taught in K-12. We need to hear the history of our country whether it offends you or not. They are also against anything concerning the LGBTQ community.
They are anti-government, anti-teacher unions, and anti-public education. They are trying to take over the school boards and only allowing what they want students to learn, not what should be taught. From what I have heard, they have “hit” several districts in the area.
More information can be found at the Southern Poverty Law Center. If you are asked to sign a pledge, just refuse to sign. They are an organization trying to take over our school boards.
Siri Dock,
Northumberland