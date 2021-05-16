Voters in the Valley have the opportunity to make a big difference close to home on Tuesday when the state’s spring primary is held.
Last fall’s general election drew a record number of Americans to the polls — more than 157 million people voted — and while Tuesday’s turnout will be a fraction of November’s vote total, your votes this time may have a greater impact locally.
Unfortunately, there are still too many empty spots on the primary ballots. The primary is used for parties to select their nominees for the general election; there are dozens of not only uncontested races, but races with no candidates. More names — independents and third-party candidates who get enough signatures — can get on the ballot in the fall, but a lot of races will be settled on Tuesday.
Non-party affiliated voters can vote on three constitutional amendments and a ballot initiative about loans for fire departments. Two of the constitutional amendments focus on emergency declarations by the governor and the third is an equality amendment. If approved by voters, the third would add a section to the state constitution saying equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of someone’s race or ethnicity.
We support that measure.
The emergency declaration amendments would remove sole power from the state’s top executive and give the general assembly more say. In times of emergency, one person should be making the final decisions. We would like to see the governor ask for input more than Gov. Tom Wolf has done over the past year, but the emergency powers should fall to the governor.
There are only about two dozen competitive races combined across the four Valley counties, from school boards to a couple of mayoral seats and one row officer race in Northumberland County.
To those who have stood up to be counted on Tuesday, we applaud you. In today’s climate, it is a courageous decision to be a public servant, particularly in a climate where everything is politicized.
Edward Nelson, the mayor of Milton since the mid-1990s, could have two races this year after running unopposed in at least the last three elections in both the primary and general elections. This time, Nelson faces Tom Aber in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner meeting councilman Joe Moralez in November. Nelson is glad to see the competition. He understands, as we all should, that the more people get involved, the more representative our government, creating a greater reflection of a community’s beliefs.
“It’s a great thing to have other people running,” Nelson said. “It’s nice to see the interest.”
If you can’t stay involved by running for office, it is your civic duty to participate by voting. There are again multiple ways to vote. Mail-in ballots must be received in the county election offices by the end of the day Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Inside today’s edition — and at dailyitem.com — you can find a list of all Valley polling locations along with a list of each competition race in the region. Stories on many of the area’s competitive races are available at dailyitem.com/election.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.