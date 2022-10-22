I read Joe DeCristopher’s letter (Oct. 9) about what saddens him and his oft repeated rant against former President Trump. I too am saddened about the state of this country.
I’m saddened about the average wage earner losing between $4,000 and $7,000 of spending power. Out of control cost of living, millions of illegals streaming across the border, the fentanyl coming across that will kill more than 90,000 mostly young people, the new fentanyl disguised as candy to hook children.
I am saddened by a vice president who praised our special relationship with North Korea as allies and a president who recently started a speech with “I have two words ... Made In America!” Who just told us his oldest son died in the war in Iraq when he died in the states from brain cancer; and a president who searched in vain for a Congresswoman who was dead for months, asked a man in a wheelchair to stand and be recognized, and brought us the disaster in Afghanistan. If that was Trump, the Democrats would be calling for his removal as mentally unfit.
It also saddens me that the world is far less safe than when his predecessor was in office. When there was little open Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, no invasion in Ukraine, when we didn’t have to beg Iran, the Saudis, and other brutal dictators for oil, when we were almost energy independent, and gas was half the price. When farmers could afford diesel fuel and fertilizer. When people didn’t have to worry about freezing to death this winter, or trying to feed their families.
Book banning saddens me, so does advocating keeping parents from having any say so in what their children can read. It saddens me that the left sees no problem when conservative speakers at many colleges are canceled due to threats of violence, actual attacks on the speakers, or college policies that exclude those same speakers.
Abortion saddens me, especially when some of the pro-choice people want it legal, even up to allowing the baby to die after it’s born if the mother wishes.
It saddens me when a constitutional right to equal treatment under the law isn’t followed. When Trump was accused of the false quid pro quo, the Dems said it was an impeachable offense. Joe Biden is on video bragging about doing exactly the same, and we get crickets from the left. Joe just did the same thing with the Saudis. He asked them to hold off announcing their oil production cuts for a month, after the mid term elections. That’s asking a foreign government to influence the elections. Bet we don’t hear a thing about it from the left.
It saddens me that Trump doesn’t drop the stolen election agenda. It makes him sound like the Democrats who from the top down called his election stolen, his presidency illegitimate, and tried to stop the certification. Hillary Clinton is still saying she didn’t lose the election.
The Democrats claim to love the poor and middle class. The same groups who are suffering the most since Biden took office. The country was better off by far under Trump. No amount of Trump derangement syndrome can change that.
Mr. DeCristopher, your complaints about Trump may be legitimate to you, it’s how you feel, fine. But when you turn a blind eye to the disastrous policies Biden has inflicted on this country and its people, you are being willfully ignorant.
William Folk lives in McClure.