Having been a veteran of many school concerts, always obligatory and not always convenient, I was admittedly looking forward to attending this year’s winter concert. Not to be a Debbie Downer at all, I was truly impressed by the cheerfulness, talent, and cohesiveness of both students and their music teachers. Bravo, bravo to all for a job well done!
However, and I’ve been festering over this now for more than a week, it just saddens me to see how far, too far, that we’ve come regarding political correctness and “The Holidays.” “The Holidays” that is, as we certainly couldn’t use the “C” word.
Once again the talent and leadership displayed on stage was exemplary, however, I doubt they’re singing Christmas season songs over in Nigeria, so why are we singing songs from Nigeria at Christmastime (oops the C word)?
Understand that my five sisters and I are the blessed product of a biracial, bireligious marriage; there’s not a single prejudicial bone in my family. My ire however is because as a society we’ve come so far as to not offend people who don’t celebrate Christmas, from either a religious or secular perspective, that we’ve now excluded those that do!
So my suggestion going forward is simple.
Accept the fact that you’re never going to make everyone happy, accept the fact that you may inadvertently exclude someone or some group, but endeavor to be inclusive to those who celebrate Christmas, or Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, not exclusive. I’d opine that at a winter concert our students should be able to sing secular songs about Christmas, a religious song about Christmas and Hanukkah, pepper in a few from foreign countries for sure.
But to have a school concert, two weeks before Dec. 25, and not have a single seasonal song just didn’t seem right. School and government officials are smart people, find the balance please.
Merry Christmas to those who celebrate, and a very warm Happy Holidays to everyone else.
Dr. Paul Lin,
Lewisburg