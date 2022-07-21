Behold the majesty and power of the nine unelected gods on America’s Mount Olympus, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). Gaze upon the power of transmutation, the magic that transformed Dred Scott, an enslaved human being into an object, a thing to be exploited for personal profit by its owner.
Alchemists of old envy the legerdemain of these pseudo-gods as they alter natural laws and create, through bribery, a living being from the dust called corporate personhood. It matters not to these living deities that the 14th Amendment was never decided favorably for such personhood in 1887.
The sacred breath of bribery has even given life to the one true god of the Republican party, the United (6) States (6) dollar (6).
Cower, ye mere mortals, as the Court’s right-wing omnipotent beings miraculously hear Hamilton on the $10 bill singing “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” thereby granting the power of speech to money and unlimited political bribery (Citizens United v FEC decision).
Witness the mystical channeling of the intent of the Founders as they penned the original Constitution. The right-wing injustices alone are consecrated to receive the Founders intent through the crystal ball of bribery. Twilight will soon descend upon these delusional gods.
Be they mythical gods or not, lying during confirmation hearings before the U.S. Senate while under oath is perjury. For Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett to call Roe v Wade decided law and then reserve that law calls for immediate impeachment hearings.
These three right-wing political operatives must be removed from our highest court, disbarred and jailed for their crimes. Let equal justice be served.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs