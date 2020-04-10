Monday my wife and I took a short drive to get out of the house passing a nursery which is close to the mall.
We pulled in and stayed in the car so as to not get close and told the man we wanted a box of the yellow ones and one box of the purple ones. Each box was marked $4.95. I asked him how much we owed him and he said nothing, just take them.
I said you’re kidding me. He said no, let them cheer up your day in times like this!! He insisted and would take nothing! It worked. It cheered up our hearts.
Richard Kemble,
Watsontown