Here we are again, in the middle of America’s two most useless national holidays ... Labor Day and Columbus Day.
Labor Day: The labor unions’ holy day whereby you have the annual opportunity to keep doing nothing and legally still get paid for it. So you don’t even have to be leaning on your shovel looking like you are working to qualify for holiday pay.
Columbus Day: Columbus didn’t “discover” squat! He bumbled onto a civilization that had been here doing very nicely on their own for centuries. And why are we Americans celebrating Columbus anyway? It is Spain who should celebrate. It financed the trip led by the Italian navigator, Columbus. Besides, the Vikings had already “discovered” America centuries before.
We need to replace those two useless holidays with two highly significant, truly American accomplishments: America’s first in-flight by the Wright brothers, Dec. 17, 1903. And our landing of the first humans on the moon, July 20, 1969.
Matthew Santis,
Middleburg