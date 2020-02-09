I would like to give a shout out to Kimberly Eaton’s My Turn column in Sunday’s Daily Item (Feb. 2).
I do believe Kerry Walter’s article on Jan 26 and the religious ideas behind it are certainly one idea of how to live, and Kimberly gave us another. I find Kerry’s to make a human live in a box and worry about what happens when we are no longer here.
Kimberly suggests being human can have us live in the world and concentrate on what happens while we are here. One’s connection to what, or, whoever, that makes us kinder, better mortals is really what each person’s religion can be.
And the best is that we live in a country and time where each person can write and talk about what their religion is without fear of jail or death.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland