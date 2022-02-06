Chris Hedges wrote in his 2009 book, “Empire of Illusion,” that “A culture that cannot distinguish between reality and illusion dies…. We will either wake from our state of induced childishness, one where trivia and gossip pass for news and information, one where goal is not justice but an elusive and unattainable happiness, to confront the stark limitations before us, or we will continue our headlong retreat into fantasy. Those who cling to fantasy in times of despair and turmoil inevitably turn to demagogues and charlatans to entertain and reassure them. And these demagogues, as they have throughout history, lead the crowd, blinded and amused, towards despotism.”
Donald Trump was always a less than successful businessman. He was a millionaire as a child and needed millions from his father to bail him out of failures. He even failed in the casino business. His achievement has been his ability to promote his image of success. Reality TV is a great example of the illusion in which so permeates our country. It has the form of reality but has a contrived storyline. Trump had to be coached to play the big tough boss.
As president, he never had the guts to fire people face to face. What kind of strong leader uses Twitter to fire people? He told his supporters he would be with them on Jan. 6 when they marched to the Capitol, but he lied and watched on TV with delight as his supporter attacked police, vandalized, and seditiously interrupted a constitutionally directed action. He and his loyal henchmen urged and directed the mob in his attempt to subvert the will of the voters based on a pernicious lie.
To support Trump one has to suspend reality and live in denial of truth. You must suspend reality to accept virtually anything the man says because it is most often a lie or a statement based on ignorance. Evidence and fact mean nothing to supporters in the face of a Trump lie. I once said to ardent Trump supporter Fred Keller that half of what Trump said was a lie. He was offended.
It simply is mind-bending to see the number of people who subscribe to the most outlandish of conspiracy theories, many with Trump’s approval. The capitalist leaders of the big corporations and the plutocrats support him because he is one of them and does their bidding. The wealthy and the corporations support Trump because of greed.
The white, working-class has every right to be distressed and angered at their economic plight, an anger which minorities have felt far longer. But their anger is misdirected. It is the economics of Ronald Reagan that is a source of their pain. His supply-side capitalism has increasingly pushed our country’s wealth to those at the top leaving little to trickle down. The political right has managed to direct this rightful anger at scapegoating Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, LGBTQ, and Jews. Peoples who have been scapegoated for centuries. They have scapegoated the Democrats for their support of equal rights. The fascist, corporatists who have created Trump have decimated workers’ economic status. They sent the jobs overseas and systematically destroyed the unions. They want freedom to poison us and the earth.
Next election voters will have to make two fundamental choices. First, they must base decisions on fact and verifiable evidence. There are no such things as alternate facts. Unfortunately, some television commentators seem to distort a great deal of their information. No greater example of this is their distortion of facts regarding the COVID epidemic. One has to wonder how many people have needlessly died because of their lies and distortions. Second, please understand, that if you support Trump or his Republican supporters, you will be voting for a fascist corporate government and the end of what of our democratic republic still remains. Socialism doesn’t threaten our freedom, it is fascism.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.