All my life I have been a supporter of our two-party form of political structure. Up until recently, while the parties have often disagreed, they voted with majority rule and then moved on.
I find it shocking that now the state GOP party leaders are meeting to discuss censuring Senator Pat Toomey over his vote to convict ex-president Trump of insurrection for trying to overturn our November election. Several of the county GOP committees have already voted to censure him and now I read that Dave Ball, the Washington county GOP chairman, was even quoted saying “we did not send him there to do the right thing.” How sad.
I watched much of the trial. On the first day, the Senate voted 55 to 45 that the trial was legal. That constitutionally put that issue to bed. The evidence presented at trial was overwhelming and I believe that even a blind man could see he was guilty, but only seven of the 50 Republican senators chose country over party when they rendered their verdict.
It is clear that the position of the 43 is that a Republican president is above the law and cannot be impeached. In other words, is an autocrat. Going forward it is going to be very difficult for our Republic to survive when one of the parties has ceased to believe in democracy.
John Ferguson,
Elysburg