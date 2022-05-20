My friend Pete Terrell got off track in the Sunday Item (May 15) in his response to Mr. Miller’s earlier column. He said he would talk about “how the left and right can help improve the quality of public discourse,” a very worthy objective.
But he quickly spins off into precisely the sort of sweeping condemnations of Democrats and the left that are part of the problem. “The left always needs to blame someone, they can never just look at the problem and solve it.”
Polarization takes two poles. Some on the left form one of those poles if they assume that all their opponents are a threat to democracy. Not all of them are. But at the same time, people who continue to support former president Trump’s false claim (no court of law has ever found evidence of it) that massive election fraud deprived him of victory in 2020, really are undermining the trust that is essential to a working democracy.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg