This is a brief response to two letters in the May 8 Daily Item.
First, Pastor Woolsey’s letter “Vote in person, the right way.” If you Google the phrase “Mail in Voting is corrupt,” you find there is no proof whatsoever. As a matter of fact, the military always sends thousands of absentee votes by mail. Good for them and “corrupt” for the rest of us? Pastor, it’s time to get your news from multiple news sources!
Second, the letter “Donate money to charity” by Joseph F. Rebar. That $1,200 was authorized and will be sent from the U.S. Congress not President Trump. (I haven’t received mine yet.)
The fact that Trump has chosen to issue a delaying cover memo to make it seem it’s from him is despicable. Money doesn’t excuse those actions.
Michael S. Tucci,
Mount Pleasant Mills