In response to Arthur Keller’s recent letter on the nation’s two-tiered justice system:
Since when do all the Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations equal an insurrection to disrupt the basic functions of our government?
The thought that anyone, regardless of your political persuasion, would equate the two is beyond belief.
Regarding the cities paying for police actions during BLM demonstrations; you weren’t there and I wasn’t there. For sure there were bad actors on both sides.
The First Amendment allows for peaceful assembly and the right to address grievances.
As for the looters and arsonists; arrest and charge them to the fullest extent of the law.
The last time I looked, jail is not supposed to be a nice place. If you don’t like the Washington, D.C., jail, don’t participate in an insurrection.
I still can’t believe that my Republican party has let the likes of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Tom Scott, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs and others, hijack the party. Lincoln and Reagan are flipping in their graves.
Why are Republican economists letting people believe that nationalist policies (per Trump) are good for the economy when the COVID-19 shutdown was a mini demonstration of why those policies don’t work.
Are Republicans so naive that they believe anything that Hunter Biden, an admitted addict, says; on tape or otherwise?
Meanwhile, Hunter’s case and the Joe Biden inquiry are ongoing.
How can we have anyone in Congress not understand the threat that Putin presents to us and the world. And someone needs to give Germany a kick about weapons for Ukraine.
Trump had four years to pillory Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Christopher Steele and Chuck Schumer and came up empty.
Mr. Keller states that “the only thing separating us from other animals is we have laws.” If any of us had done any one of the 91 counts against Trump, we would already be in jail.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg