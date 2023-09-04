The Western Journal, in June 2021, reported on the $1.5 million damage at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot stands in stark contrast to the estimated more than $2 billion costs caused by BLM rioters. Have the perpetrators been treated the same or do we have a two-tiered justice system? Let’s look.
BLM riots devastated small businesses, victimized innocent bystanders, and sparked intense violence against police. Hundreds of police officers were injured, 18 people are dead, 624 arsons, 2,385 looting incidents, and 16,200 people arrested. “Almost all” citations and charges against protesters were ultimately dropped/dismissed/not filed, according to a Guardian analysis of law enforcement records/media reports in a dozen jurisdictions.
Now lawsuits are popping up. New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Oakland, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Portland (all run by Democrats) are among at least 19 cities who have agreed settlements so far. More cities are being sued coast to coast paying more than $80M total to BLM protesters who sustained various injuries because of law enforcement actions. For example, New York City will give more than $6M to BLM protesters arrested or interacting with police during 2020 riots following a civil rights lawsuit settlement the Guardian notes. Carol Sobel, a civil rights attorney in southern California, said that ongoing litigation in the U.S., which could take years to resolve, is expected to further boost the “national payout total.” Anything to stay in power!
According to publish reports, on Jan. 6, 2021, 114 police officers were injured, two protesters died of heart attacks, one of drug overdose and one unarmed protester, Ashli Babbitt, was killed by a police officer. Democrats defended the use of deadly force, and the officer received a medal. More than 1,000 arrested, more than 700 charged, more in the works, with “no compensation and no leniency.” A high school student who sat in Pence’s chair sentenced to 1 year in prison; 14 years was recommended for pepper spraying an officer; 10 years in prison for swinging a metal flagpole at police before tackling one officer and yanking his gas mask off; 7 1/2 years for dragging a police officer into the mob of rioters. Some serving time are being poorly treated in Washington D.C. jail and refused medical care, etc.
Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Chuck Schumer, Christopher Steele and others all committed crimes. Some lied to Congress or the FBI, mishandled classified information, destroyed phones and illegal server, obstruction, conspiracy, destroying evidence.
Yet none have been indicted. We all know how the press, DOJ, FBI, and IRS have been weaponized against conservatives and protect the Democrats and the corrupt Biden family.
Definitely a two-tiered justice system! Remember, the only thing separating us from other animals is we have laws. Or do we?
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown