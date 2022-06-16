The school year is over, kids are on summer break, but two Valley high schools are buzzing with activity this week as members of the Lewisburg Green Dragons softball team and the Selinsgrove Seals baseball team prepare for state championship games.
The Green Dragons will play Avonworth, a school district in Pittsburgh, at 12:30 p.m. today at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University in the PIAA Class 3A final. It’s the first time that Lewisburg has qualified for a state final. Another set of Lewisburg girls advanced to the state semifinals 32 years ago — in 1990 — dropping that game to Bristol.
The boys on the Selinsgrove Seals baseball team are preparing for their PIAA Class 5A final against Bethel Park, a school district in Allegheny County, at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The last time Selinsgrove played there, three years ago this week, they defeated Beaver 7-4 for the 2019 Class 4A crown.
Our Valley teams have taken different pathways to their respective championship games.
The Lewisburg girls have pounded out huge wins with a potent offense and stellar defense and pitching, knocking down Palisades 14-0 and Palmerton 12-1, sandwiched around a 7-2 win over Kutztown. The Seals focused in, taking advantage of opportunities to win four consecutive playoff games by just one run, including all three state playoff victories.
“We know no matter what happens, it’s always about the team.” Lewisburg sophomore catcher Sydney Bolinsky told us.
“I probably feel the most confident I’ve ever been,” said Selinsgrove senior Ryan Reich, who pitched three-hit ball for nearly eight innings, striking out 11 and walking one in the Seals’ most recent semifinal win against Archbishop Wood. “It just feels good.”
The achievements of both teams are generating lots of good feelings, as they should. On fields from Lewisburg to Kintersville, from Selinsgrove to Fredericksburg, these young athletes have demonstrated champion-level skills, effort, dedication, perseverance and teamwork.
Now, as they head out for their championship games, they should know that in addition to their families and friends, many people they have never even met from up, down and across the Central Susquehanna Valley are cheering them on.
