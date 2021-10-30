This country has become a tyranny of the few.
In Tempe, Arizona, a group of police and veterans recently went into a Starbucks. After ordering, a barista told them that one customer complained about “feeling unsafe” seeing them there. Instead of doing the right thing and telling the complainer to leave, she told the police they had to leave or move out of the line of sight of the complainer. The police decided to leave. It was only after the news became widespread that Starbucks decided to apologize to the police chief, saying it was their policy to welcome everyone — obviously not true as they did not make the barista apologize.
This is one of numerous and increasing situations whereby self-privileged people and groups who easily get offended are given the right to be intolerant of others, while demanding complete capitulation to their every whim. But it is only certain sanctimonious groups that are given this freedom.
This has also entered the realm of the law where liberal forces, seeking to “reform” criminality, have increased the freedom of criminals to steal by raising the amount of theft that is considered a serious crime; in San Francisco, it is now around $900.
Between this, demands to defund the police, and the refusal of district attorneys and judges to hold criminals responsible for their crimes, enormous increases in looting have occurred.
Similarly, the number of murders, assaults and car hijackings have also skyrocketed in Democrat-controlled cities. These cities either refuse to protect people and businesses or refuse to prosecute the few who are caught.
In the last few months, Walgreens has closed more than 20 stores in San Francisco, yet its progressive mayor says Walgreens should increase its security and blames it for closing the stores for “wanting to save costs.”
And Starbucks, which “welcomes people even if they can’t pay” has closed many stores because they have become cesspools. Throughout all this there are those who have excused the crimes for one reason or another; of course they are usually safe where they live, under the remaining police protection.
Thomas Modesto,
Danville