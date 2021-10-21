I am writing in response to the article titled “U.S. must lead world vaccine effort”, published in The Daily Item on Friday, Oct. 15.
The point that the pandemic could be declared a threat to national security and public health, allowing the Defense Production Act to be invoked forcing vaccine makers to increase production and share their recipes and related technology with other companies abroad so other companies and countries are able to get vaccinated is great.
I more than agree with the statement that waiving intellectual property rights to scale up manufacturing worldwide so that everyone can be vaccinated isn’t just a widely popular thing to do but would also be a one-in-a-generation opportunity to restore the United States’ tattered image around the world and saving countless lives in the process. It was very well said.
It is a sad thing that other countries don’t have the knowledge of the ingredients and technology put into the vaccines like we have here in the U.S.
Other countries are struggling and dying more from COVID-19 every day due to their lack of resources.
The U.S. very well can do more so the world can get the vaccines which could lead to a turning point in this pandemic.
Laura Wassmer,
Milton
Student, James Madison University