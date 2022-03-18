Butch Woolsey is cherrypicking again in another attempt to peddle his primitive desire for a right-wing U.S. theocracy. Contrary to the claims in his March 13 letter, the United States was not founded as a Christian nation.
The words “Jesus,” “church” and “Christian” do not appear in the United States Constitution, the nation’s founding legal document. The word “religion” appears only where Congress is expressly prohibited from making laws establishing a state religion. The word “religious” appears only where it is decreed that no specific religion is required to get elected in America.
Our leaders may profess whatever faith they choose, or none, and we decide who to vote for. Many of our leaders, past and present, have spoken about or written about their beliefs, exercising a right that is supported by the First Amendment, but they were acting as citizens, not setting policy.
Woolsey’s outlier Supreme Court quotation is an example of an 1892 judge inserting irrelevant personal opinions into a court ruling on a federal law prohibiting the importation of foreign contract laborers. It was not a national religious decree. Religious beliefs can be comforting in times of trouble, but government power should never be used to force those beliefs onto others.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove