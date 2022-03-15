Like many Ukrainians, Poles, and other Europeans immigrating to America in the early 20th century, I, too, came here in search of better opportunities. The U.S. has been my home for 18 years, and I am a proud citizen.
I’ve never stopped thinking, however, about my homeland and my family in Ukraine. Now, so far away, I view seemingly nonstop the horrors of war unraveling in my birthplace. The events of the last three weeks have been surreal, tragic, incomprehensible. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia attacked an independent sovereign nation. This day will be forever engraved in the memory of Ukrainians as an assault on our freedoms and lives.
Most of my family lives in western Ukraine, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. While they’ve largely been spared direct assault, Russia has now begun attacks on military airports in or near Ivano-Frankivsk, Lutsk, Lviv, all in proximity to my home. Each day, the fight comes closer to my loved ones.
The situation is dire in the east of the country. My younger cousin lives in Dnipro, and residential areas in his city are being actively bombed. My former classmate, with whom I’m in contact every day, is currently in the city of Chernihiv, and describes the atrocities taking place in this active war zone. Missiles and bombs indiscriminately hit residential areas. The situation is tragic in the eastern city of Mariupol as well, where residents are now surrounded and under siege for over nine days.
More than 1,500 civilians have already perished, their bodies buried in mass graves, as there is no possibility of providing dignified burials due to constant bombings and missile strikes. Simply put, the Russian invaders have no regard for human life. They are killing civilians, including children, bombing hospitals, schools, daycares, attacking non-combatant volunteers and marked convoys of people trying to evacuate from active war zones.
Meanwhile, though much of the West is providing aid, the world is for all practical purposes…watching. Watching, sympathizing, condemning, and disapproving, yet all from the sidelines. It is incomprehensible how another country can invade a sovereign democracy in the 21st century and remain unpunished.
Initially, I was certain that the rest of the world would intervene and stop Putin, yet this vile dictator continues untethered. It is increasingly clear to many Ukrainians that no one is coming to the rescue. While NATO fortifies its boarders in Poland and Romania, Ukrainians are left behind on the other side to fight alone for their democracy and freedom. This is especially heartbreaking, since the Ukrainian people have for years expressed pro-European and pro-American choices, distancing themselves from Russia in the hopes of one day becoming a part of the EU and NATO.
Now, Ukraine is punished by Putin for its pro-democracy choices, and faces the consequences on its own. We need help. Americans, with their sincere love of democracy, surely must understand our desire to be free.
In the face of adversity, Ukrainian people remain strong in spirit. Despite predictions that Ukraine would fall in a matter of days, we stand tough and fight back against one of the largest armies in the world. Severely outnumbered, Ukrainians boast an immense sense of patriotism and courage; we fight to the last drop of blood for our land and freedom.
But, citizens of my adopted and beloved new home, please understand that we are fighting not only for ourselves, we are fighting for what is right and what is just: We are fighting for democracy. We fight against the tyranny of a dangerous dictator who is terrorizing the West. The world needs to be on the right side of history and join us in our fight!
Lyudmyla Ardan is an assistant professor of economics at Susquehanna University.